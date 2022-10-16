Project Runway will be back and more stylish than ever!

At BravoCon 2022, Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth announced Sunday that the next season of the Bravo fashion series — its 20th — will be an all-stars season.

"Right here, right now, you're going to be the first to know that this is an all-star season. It is insane," Welteroth, a judge on the series, revealed to the crowd at the Project Runway panel.

"We found designers from season 1," said Siriano, adding that audiences will also see the return of contestants from season 3 and 4. "We even have a designer from my season, which will be really interesting because I'm the boss."

On Sunday's Project Runway panel, Siriano, 36, was joined by Bravolebrities Paige DeSorbo (Southern Charm), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Dorit Kemsley (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Bali Chainani (Family Karma) for a fashion show. He also looked back on his time on the series, which he was crowned winner of in 2007.

"I was 20 years old, I knew nothing," he recalled of his early days on Project Runway, adding that he had "never" seen the show before applying to be a contestant.

He said that he thinks going into the show with little expectations is likely to get you far in the competition. "Any designer that goes in with like nothing to lose, in a way, are the best because they just go right in," he said.

Siriano became the series' youngest winner when he took home the prize during the fourth season in 2007. He went on to launch his namesake collection in 2008.

In 2018, Bravo announced that original host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn would depart the show. Siriano then took the reins as mentor in the show's 17th season. Welteroth also joined that same season as a permanent judges.

Since winning Project Runway, Siriano's designs have been seen on A-list red-carpet events throughout the years. With celebrity fans including Ashley Graham, Billy Porter and Whoopi Goldberg, to name just a few, and a reputation for prioritizing diversity and size-inclusivity, Siriano is easily Project Runway's biggest success story.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.