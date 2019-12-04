Bravo's Project Runway Is Back for Season 18! Meet the New Contestants

After 4-year-old Sergio asked his mother for a fur-lined trench, his family of soccer players knew he had a passion for fashion and bought him his first sewing machine. Years later, Sergio landed a spot at FIT to study design and started his line Celestino while in school. He set out to create modern-yet-classic designs, and puts an emphesis on sustainable fashion. He has been featured in publications like Vogue, PEOPLE and New York Magazine and his designs have been worn by Kim Kardashian, Amber Rose and, most recently, Billy Porter at the 2019 Tony Awards.