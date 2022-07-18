Brandy 'Didn't Understand' Brother Ray J's Tattoo of Her Face at First: 'It Could've Been Different'
Speaking to TMZ outside Jenifer Lewis' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Friday, Brandy shared her thoughts on Ray J's latest ink and revealed she's open to getting a tattoo honoring him in return.
"It was meant to be that way," said the 43-year-old singer-songwriter known as "the Vocal Bible" of her 41-year-old brother's Alexey Mashkov-designed tattoo, which sees Brandy's face portrayed with bloodshot eyes and covered in phrases including her name and "Best Friends."
"It's like a Basquiat-type of style," Brandy told the outlet. "I didn't understand it at first … but then he explained it to me and showed me the tattoo artist's whole page and it was amazing."
"It could've been a different tattoo," continued the musician. "I'm just glad he got a tattoo of me."
Ray J revealed the tattoo on Tuesday via an Instagram post and told followers in its caption that he plans to get his whole leg inked with "music," "love," "scriptures," "the vocal bible," "family," "ghosts," "positive words," and "themes — real gothic-like."
"'THE HOLY LEG!'- GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!!" he wrote. "But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!!"
"FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!! ❤️🤎🖤," Ray J added, referring to "The Boy Is Mine" singer.
The post featured a clip of him getting the tattoo set to Brandy's 1995 single "Best Friend" from her self-titled debut studio album, Brandy.
Brandy appeared to be appreciative of her brother's gesture at the time, writing in the comments section, "Brooooooo♥️♥️♥️♥️."
Elsewhere in her interview with TMZ, Brandy said she'd be open to returning the gesture and getting a tattoo in honor of Ray J — but don't expect to see his face on her leg anytime soon.
"Yes, but it won't be that," she explained of the idea. "His name, something simple. Maybe in the back of my ear."