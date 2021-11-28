Brandi Glanville Recovering from Snow Peel to Treat Second-Degree Burns: 'Hopefully It Will Help'
"I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family," Brandi Glanville wrote on Twitter, explaining that she didn't take any photos because she was recovering from a snow peel
Brandi Glanville avoided selfies this Thanksgiving as she recovers from a snow peel.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 49, explained that she had the peel after she suffered second-degree burns during a psoriasis treatment gone wrong, posting a selfie Saturday with a product on her face
"I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family," Glanville wrote on Twitter. "I didn't take any photos because I'm healing from a snow peel my face is swollen my left eyelid barely works but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns."
The Curenex Snow Peel is a treatment that "utilizes an innovative peeling technique that simultaneously removes dead skin cells and rejuvenates skin," according to Maypharm.
Glanville clarified in another tweet that she never had COVID-19, but was referring to the second-degree burns and scars she suffered on her face while using a psoriasis light earlier in the pandemic, explaining that she "f----- up the timing" with the treatment.
The former model previously revealed the reaction in a selfie she posted in March, after having the treatment done in December. Glanville wrote that she was "still healing & really didn't want to share these photos" but felt the need to speak up after media outlets criticized her appearance.
"My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes [for] three days the light was so painful," she wrote of her symptoms at the time.
Glanville most recently suffered what was believed to be an infected spider bite in August, which caused her arm to swell up, as doctors "said I could lose a limb." She gave an update a couple days later that the swelling was going down and she was "feeling so much better."