"I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family," Brandi Glanville wrote on Twitter, explaining that she didn't take any photos because she was recovering from a snow peel

Brandi Glanville Recovering from Snow Peel to Treat Second-Degree Burns: 'Hopefully It Will Help'

Brandi Glanville avoided selfies this Thanksgiving as she recovers from a snow peel.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 49, explained that she had the peel after she suffered second-degree burns during a psoriasis treatment gone wrong, posting a selfie Saturday with a product on her face

"I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family," Glanville wrote on Twitter. "I didn't take any photos because I'm healing from a snow peel my face is swollen my left eyelid barely works but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns."

The Curenex Snow Peel is a treatment that "utilizes an innovative peeling technique that simultaneously removes dead skin cells and rejuvenates skin," according to Maypharm.

Glanville clarified in another tweet that she never had COVID-19, but was referring to the second-degree burns and scars she suffered on her face while using a psoriasis light earlier in the pandemic, explaining that she "f----- up the timing" with the treatment.

The former model previously revealed the reaction in a selfie she posted in March, after having the treatment done in December. Glanville wrote that she was "still healing & really didn't want to share these photos" but felt the need to speak up after media outlets criticized her appearance.

"My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes [for] three days the light was so painful," she wrote of her symptoms at the time.