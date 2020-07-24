Brandi Glanville Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors After RHOBH Confessional Look Goes Viral

“I do look bad but I haven't done anything to my face,” Brandi Glanville said

Brandi Glanville has spoken out on Twitter following speculation that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had gotten plastic surgery.

Glanville, 47, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of RHOBH and her at-home confessional look quickly went viral, with fans questioning whether she had gone under the knife.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“What the hell is going on with Brandi Glanville’s face??? That is plastic surgery gone very wrong,” one Twitter user wrote. “Omg...what in the plastic surgery is going on here,” another wrote, reacting to a photo of the confessional.

In response, Glanville denied the rumors and shared that she had to do her own makeup for the confessional amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“first off you are mean. I do look bad but I haven't done anything to my face. I was watching makeup tutorials and trying not to use so much blush and please f--- off hater,” Glanville replied to since-deleted tweet accusing her of having had plastic surgery.

“I had to do my own makeup & we had virtual lighting. I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible :(” the reality star added in another tweet.

Other fans wrote in support of Glanville, with one replying “You looked fab! Don’t let these trolls tell you otherwise.”

Another added, “You are gorgeous!!! Don’t sweat it!!”

In addition to the buzz surrounding Glanville’s confessional look, the Wednesday episode of RHOBH featured her explosive claim that she slept with Denise Richards.