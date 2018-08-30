Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Bradley Cooper wanted Lady Gaga to be completely natural during her audition for the upcoming musical drama A Star Is Born.

According to the LA Times, Cooper, who directs and stars in the film, swiped off Gaga’s makeup because he wanted to see her “completely open” and with “no artifice.”

“Take it off,” Cooper told Gaga when she walked into the audition with a face of concealer, mascara and lipstick on. Then according to the new interview, he took out a makeup wipe and removed it himself.

Instead of packing on makeup for the film, Gaga wore just lip balm and moisturizer each day, which helped the star get into character.

“It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real,” Gaga told the the LA Times “I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach.”

In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview with Gaga leading up to the film’s premiere, the star her considers the performance to be her most accomplished and dramatic performance to date.

“It just has changed me,” says Gaga of her role in the film.”Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me — it gave me more ammunition to believe in myself and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience.”