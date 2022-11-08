Bradley Cooper Presents Lenny Kravitz with Fashion Icon Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Lenny Kravitz is being recognized for his reach as a fashion icon.

The musician and actor had the title officially bestowed upon him at Monday night's CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. To accept his award, presented by Bradley Cooper, Kravitz wore a custom LaQuan Smith look befitting the night.

Kravitz wore leather pants with a blazer that had cutout details and an ostrich feather boa. He told Vogue that he reached out to the designer to create the look for his big night.

"I reached out to LaQuan after admiring his work for some time and we met in person just a couple of days ago to vibe out," Kravitz, 58, said. "We had instant chemistry … I love his vision and look forward to working together into the future. The fact that I'm the first to wear creations he has made for men is an honor."

Kravitz has made a name for himself over the years as a multihyphenate but especially as someone who is willing to take risks with his style. He told USA Today, though, at the event that it hasn't always been easy and he hasn't always gotten it right.

"What I've learned along the way is being yourself is the most important thing you can do," Kravitz said. "And that you're going to make mistakes. I certainly have had my fair share of fashion fails, but that's part of evolving."

To hand over the sartorial prize, Cooper went the more traditional route for his look, wearing a black suit with a light blue button-up underneath it, letting Kravitz's style shine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cooper's ex Irina Shayk was also in attendance at the CFDAs — wearing a cream and black colorblock look — and has been seen spending time with Cooper lately. The two, who share daughter Lea De Seine, were seen at a party for fashion brand Self-Portrait at the end of October, where they posed with several other fashion-industry faces including Stella Maxwell and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

As seen in both a post shared by the brand and Shayk, 36, the Russian model wore a two-piece knit ensemble with matching thigh-high socks by Calzedonia. Cooper, 47, opted for a darker look, wearing a dark-blue jacket over a button-up shirt, slacks and sneakers.

"Omw ... @mrselfportrait," Shayk captioned a photo slideshow of her look.

Shayk and Cooper started dating in 2015 but parted ways in 2019. However, they've spent plenty of time together since then, even posing for photographs at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in N.Y.C. the following year.

In late August, Shayk uploaded a post on Instagram featuring various photographs of herself on a tropical getaway — including one with Cooper, in which she rested her head on his shoulder.