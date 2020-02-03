Friendly Exes! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Pose Together at BAFTAs Afterparty

There seem to be no hard feelings between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

On Sunday, the exes reunited and posed for a photo together while attending the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party at Annabel’s in London.

In the snap, the two were joined by British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, who recently sat down with Shayk for a candid interview for the fashion magazine’s March 2020 cover story.

In the issue, the supermodel, 34, opened up about her four-year-long relationship with Cooper for the first time.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the outlet of Cooper, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” the Russian beauty continued. “Life without B is new ground.”

Shayk also reflected on navigating life without the actor, 44, and becoming a working single mother to their daughter.

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” she shared. “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that Cooper and Shayk split after four years of dating and were amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter.

The Oscar-nominated actor and the supermodel began dating in the spring of 2015 and were both notoriously private about their relationship — rarely speaking about their romance even when they were together.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Shayk previously told Glamour UK in February 2019.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she added. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Cooper and Shayk sparked engagement rumors in 2016 when the model was spotted wearing a large emerald ring on her ring finger. She continued to wear the ring for more than two years.

However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple was focusing on raising their child rather than getting married.

“They’re focused on their daughter, and they seem happy together,” the insider previously said.