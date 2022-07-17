Brad Pitt Wears Orange Monochrome Look During Bullet Train Photocall in Paris

Brad Pitt accessorized his orange look with a gold chain and watch, as well as a pair of yellow sunglasses

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 16: Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" Photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly on July 16, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images )

Brad Pitt is rocking some colorful hues.

The actor, 58, stepped out in summery orange attire while attending a photocall for his upcoming movie Bullet Train in Paris on Saturday.

Pitt's take on summer casual included a slouchy linen suit in a peachy-keen color. He completed his outfit with a deep orange T-shirt.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star accessorized his look with a gold chain and watch, as well as a pair of yellow sunglasses.

In the from-below shot, all four cast members are seen goofing around as they stand in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Bullet Train crew takes Paris," the caption reads.

Bullet Train is an action comedy thriller that stars Pitt as an assassin, who, after recovering from a bout of burnout, heads back into duty.

"You know, you do a month of therapy, you have one epiphany, and you think you've got it all figured out, and you're never going to be forlorn ever again," Pitt previously told GQ, referring to his character. "That was that. 'I got this, I'm good to go!' "

The actor and producer also revealed what's been on his mind in the August issue of GQ, starting with the fact that he has gotten pickier about which parts to take and what projects to support.

"I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester," he said to the publication. "What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Pitt also said that while he is particular, he is open to starring in a new project "when the timing is right, especially when there's a personal connection."

When it comes to his production company, Plan B Entertainment, he specifically mentions Women Talking, an adaptation of Miriam Toews's novel about a group of Mennonite women who unite against their rapists.

"It's as profound a film as anything made this decade," Pitt said.