Brad Pitt's Continues to Chart His Own Style Course in Tattered Sweater and Matching Sherpa Sweatpants

New York Fashion Week may be happening in the city right now, but Brad Pitt is having a runway moment all of his own.

The Ocean's 11 star, 59, stepped out in New York City on Monday wearing a monochromatic outfit that, while muted in color, had a lot to look at.

To start, Pitt's sweater wasn't just a plain white sweater. The white and cream jumper had a lived-in look, with tattered seams and holes around the edges. He paired the top with shearling fleece pants in the same color palette. The pants had red accents, though, which tied into Pitt's red tote bag he carried on his shoulder. He slipped his feet into white sneakers to complete the look for his strut down the sidewalk.

TheImageDirect.com

Pitt's fashion may have a deconstructed look to it, but his hair — and facial hair — look to be completely polished. His strands were carefully gelled into place and his salt-and-pepper-colored goatee trimmed just so.

The actor, who has been in New York City filming Wolves alongside George Clooney, has settled into his role as a style maven recently. Last summer, while promoting his film Bullet Train, he stepped out wearing a skirt in Germany. He opened up to Variety's Marc Malkin about pushing the envelope when it comes to setting trends.

"We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," he said after wearing the brown skirt look that got everyone buzzing, though it was far from the first time he'd worn a skirt. His androgynous looks date back to the early aughts, when he told British Vogue that men in skirts would definitely be a thing.

Gerald Matzka/Getty

Elsewhere in the same press tour, Pitt wore an array of colorful looks — largely in baggy silhouettes that offered max comfort. The Le Domaine Skincare creator wore a bright green suit (and yellow sneakers) in Los Angeles, a look that bore a striking resemblance to the peach suit he donned in Paris just weeks prior.

The Babylon actor showed up to the Golden Globes last month looking polished as ever, though, wearing a smartly tailored tux and rocking a shorter 'do. Pitt, who was nominated for best supporting actor for the film, wore his strands in a hairstyle reminiscent of the look he was known for in the '90s. His blonde hair — with a few highlights — was swooped up off his forehead with one little curlycue dangling over his forehead. It was just enough to make everyone in the room (and watching at home) swoon.