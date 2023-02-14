Brad Pitt Adds a Fuzzy Bucket Hat to His Trendy Monochromatic Distressed Ensemble

Brad Pitt has topped himself. Literally.

The Babylon star, who is in New York filming his upcoming project Wolves, was seen on set wearing a monochromatic cream look, topped off with a fuzzy bucket hat.

Pitt, 59, turned heads yesterday walking down the street in a heavily distressed, tie-dye cream-and-tan sweater with an unraveling hem, plus two-tone fleece pants and white sneakers. The addition of the bucket hat was the perfect finishing touch for his on-set style.

James Devaney/GC

PItt's shearling hat, from Hunter, is sold out almost everywhere, but his Jordan Craig Mercer Sherpa Sweatpants in Sedimentary are still available at a very budget-friendly $40. The pants are comprised of multiple materials and feature red accents, which tied into the red tote bag he carried off-camera. On set, Pitt instead accessorized with a sleek pair of sunglasses to block out the rays.

Pitt has been having a lot of fun with his fashion choices lately. Last summer, while promoting his film Bullet Train, he stepped out wearing a skirt in Germany. He later opened up to Variety's Marc Malkin about pushing the envelope when it comes to setting trends.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

"We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," he said after wearing the brown skirt look that got everyone buzzing, though it was far from the first time he'd worn a skirt. His androgynous looks date back to the early aughts, when he told British Vogue that men in skirts would definitely be a thing.

Elsewhere in the same press tour, Pitt wore an array of colorful looks — largely in baggy silhouettes that offered max comfort. The Le Domaine Skincare creator wore a bright green suit (and yellow sneakers) in Los Angeles, a look that bore a striking resemblance to the peach suit he donned in Paris just weeks prior.

He even reached for an all-pink outfit for the film's Korean premiere. He wore the relaxed pink suit with a white shirt underneath, matching his sneakers to the bright hue. All of his bold suits for the press tour coordinated with one another, giving him a well-rounded wardrobe to match the high-octane movie.