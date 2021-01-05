The Oscar winner is vacationing with his friend Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Brad Pitt Shows Off His Tattoo Collection While Snorkeling During His Turks and Caicos Vacation

Brad Pitt is showing off his ink!

The actor, 57, enjoyed some time snorkeling over the weekend while vacationing at the Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos.

Photos of the adventure show Pitt wearing a black snorkel mask sitting on a boat with his tattoos on full display.

Included in Pitt's extensive ink collection are the first initials of each family member, a set of lines designed by ex Angelina Jolie, his ex-wife’s birthday, an outline of Ötzi the Iceman, and the Latin word Invictus which means unconquerable.

Pitt is vacationing with his friend Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Absent from the trip was former flame Nicole Poturalski, who a source previously told PEOPLE hasn't been with the Oscar winner since August.

"Brad hasn't seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship," the source said in October. "They saw each other a few times and that's it. You can't call it a split, because they were never together in the first place. It was a casual fling and that's it."

Pitt and the German model seem to have first met at a party after the August 2019 Berlin premiere of his movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. A witness told PEOPLE of their initial meeting that "they were very flirty," and the duo was linked the following August when they were seen arriving at Le Castellet Airport in France. The outing came months after they were spotted laughing and talking at a Kanye West show in L.A. in November 2019.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star has kept a relatively low profile throughout the coronavirus pandemic — though he and ex Jennifer Aniston got fans very excited when they participated in the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read in September.