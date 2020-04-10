From Fight Club to Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Brad Pitt has taken on a wide variety of roles during his nearly 30-year-long career.

And the actor’s longtime makeup artist, Jean Black, has been with him through it all — on the set of the 1994’s Legends of the Fall, that meant applying makeup to Pitt’s butt in an effort to even out his tan line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the New York Post, the 56-year-old actor makes the confession himself during an episode of HGTV’s upcoming series, Celebrity IOU, in which Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott help Pitt and others give A-listers give back to the unsung heroes in their lives with a surprise home renovation.

“When it comes up, we can’t really look each other in the eye,” Pitt says of the awkward makeup session, the New York Post reports.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Opens Up About Past Mistakes and Drinking: ‘It Was a Disservice to Myself, as an Escape’

The Oscar winner adds: “She’s family, we’re like brother and sister. She’s been that person I value so much in my life.”

In 2017, Black opened up about her close relationship with Pitt during a candid interview with GQ, telling the outlet that he’s a “fantastic human being.”

Image zoom Michael Tran/Getty Images

“I’ve transitioned with Brad from his early days through all these years and many things have transpired, and life has brought the greatest things and sometimes the most devastating things,” she said. “You’re there with that person and there’s just a bond and you’re able to share. You know, it’s beautiful. He’s such a fantastic human being.”

Celebrity IOU, which premieres April 13, is a chance for celebrities including Michael Bublé, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, and Jeremy Renner to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by giving their living space a complete HGTV-approved redesign.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” said Jonathan, 41, in a statement.

Image zoom Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott HGTV

RELATED: Brad Pitt Says He Has ‘No Complaints’ with Life Now: ‘I Got Lovely Kids, I Like My Dogs’

Added his twin and co-star Drew, “Being a part of this show really hits home for us. This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.” And the HGTV regulars aren’t just on hosting duty, Drew and Jonathan’s company Scott Brothers Productions is also producing the series.

“From Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the very exciting, upcoming Home Town Takeover, HGTV is having success with series that celebrate the power of human connection,” network president Jane Latman said in a press release about the series. “The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”