Brad Pitt Says Getting 'Older' and 'Crankier' Means His Style Is Now About Comfort

Brad Pitt has finally revealed the secret to his signature, effortlessly cool aesthetic.

"If I have a style, it's no style," the actor and De'Longhi brand ambassador, 57, told Esquire in a new interview published on Thursday.

Still, Pitt knows a thing or two about high-quality design and assembling an outfit — he is one of Hollywood's best dressed men, after all!

"I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels," he explained. "If anything, that's the only divining rod I have."

The Oscar winner likes to invest in luxurious materials over flashy or trendy pieces, and said his style is "lead by comfort."

"I like the feel of a Leica camera or the way a watch feels. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels," he continued. "It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard."

Adding, "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star teamed up with De'Longhi, known for its luxury coffee and espresso machines, for the company's first international "Perfetto" campaign.

In the new cinematic ad (directed by Damien Chazelle and featuring the work of La La Land's cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz) viewers get a look at a "day-in-the-life" of the star. That includes Pitt taking a ride on his motorcycle and picking up coffee beans before returning home to relax with a cup of his home-brewed cappuccino.

"I wanted to work with De'Longhi because I appreciated their approach for the campaign—they have confidence in their product and want to celebrate the artistry of their Italian heritage without overdoing it," Pitt shared with PEOPLE of becoming a brand ambassador. "Damien Chazelle's concept resulted in a beautiful product—just like their coffee machines, creating an indirect nod to the elegance, design and harmony that the brand naturally embodies."