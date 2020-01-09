Brad Pitt Reveals What He Wore to Prom and Says He 'Ran Home' After His First Kiss

Brad Pitt has always been cool.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 56, reminisces on “five firsts” — including his first kiss and first high school prom — during an intimate video interview with W Magazine released on Wednesday.

“I went to two proms because I was dating a beautiful young woman from the neighboring high school, so we had to hit one and then hit the other,” Pitt, wearing a white crewneck sweatshirt and Bohemian-inspired necklaces (putting his signature scruffy grunge aesthetic on full-display!) said in the clip.

And when a W Magazine producer asked about his suit choice for the special occasion, Pitt threw us for a loop: “White,” he responded, giving a sly wink to the camera, before adding, “with tails.”

Next, the Oscar-winner shared his adorable — and totally relatable — first kiss story.

“Her name was Lisa,” Pitt began. “It was in her garage. It was in fourth grade. She was one street over. I ran home afterwards.”

“Well, I was pretty excited,” the Ad Astra actor continued. “Titillated as fourth graders get. It was kind of planned. It was kind of set up…The anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking.”

RELATED: Brad Pitt Jokes He Has a ‘Disaster of a Personal Life’ in Podcast with Leonardo DiCaprio

When the big moment finally came and Pitt sealed the deal, he was so overwhelmed that he ran home: “It was just too much.”

These days, Pitt is a little less sensitive. In December, he told his former Legends of the Fall costar Anthony Hopkins that he is “quite famously a not-crier.”

“Is that a term? I hadn’t cried in, like, 20, years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved,” Pitt said during the conversation for Interview magazine.

He continued, “Moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She’s ‘Friendly’ with Ex Brad Pitt: ‘I Don’t Have Any Really Bad Blood’

Pitt has six kids he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Pitt and Jolie, 44, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage.

The Ad Astra actor said he thinks “it’s a good sign” that he’s been able to reconnect with his emotions. “I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign,” he said.

On Jan. 5, he took home the prize for best supporting actor in a motion picture at the Golden Globes, beating out Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes, Al Pacino in The Irishman and Joe Pesci in The Irishman.

Pitt is set to attend the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, where he’s nominated in the same category.