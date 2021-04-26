The actor presented at the 93rd Academy Awards — and he brought his ponytail with him

Brad Pitt Brings His Signature Swagger to the Oscars in a Sleek Tux and Ponytail

While Brad Pitt's awards season sweep for his role in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood may feel like a decade ago, it was, in fact, just last year. (Yep, that Jennifer Aniston reunion photo moment at the SAG Awards happened in 2020!) And on Sunday night, the actor returned to the Academy Awards stage to remind us all he still looks really good in a tuxedo

Pitt skipped out on the red carpet but made up for it by walking on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a classic black tuxedo and a ponytail, proving once and for all that he's still the king of understated cool.

brad pitt Brad Pitt watching Youn Yuh-jung's Oscars acceptance speech

And we weren't the only ones impressed by Pitt's suave Oscars appearance — Best Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) seemed sweetly starstruck after accepting her award from the Hollywood icon: "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you," she said during her speech.

Earlier this month, Pitt launched a clothing capsule with Italian menswear label Brioni, for which he serves as brand ambassador, that features a fun nod to his 2020 Oscars win.

The "BP Signature" collection features seven pieces, including a two-button suit, a cashmere polo sweater, a cashmere sport jacket, a lightweight "car coat," and a velvet evening jacket with matching trousers and fine cotton evening shirt.

The evening pieces are inspired by the outfit Pitt wore during the 92nd annual Academy Awards, when he took home the Best Supporting Actor statue. Pitt's signature can be found on the label inside each piece from the collection.

100 reasons to love america 2020 Credit: Jen Lowery/Splash

Last awards season, the veteran actor garnered a number of awards to decorate his shelves, taking home the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, BAFTA and Oscar for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in director Quentin Tarantino's buzzy Hollywood reimagining of Manson Family murders.