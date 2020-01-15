Brad Pitt Models in Sexy New Brioni Fashion Ads - and Will Collaborate on a Custom Suit and Tux

Brad Pitt just landed a stylish new gig as the face of Brioni’s Spring 2020 campaign!

The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star (and Brioni brand ambassador) models in the Italian menswear brand’s new black and white “Tailoring Legends” ad campaign, which was released earlier this week.

In addition to posing for photos and videos, Pitt, 56, will also release a signature line of exclusive items, including a limited-edition suit and tuxedo featuring a customized label, according to WWD.

“I’ve always admired Brioni’s elegant and timeless designs,” Pitt said of the campaign. “The brand embodies creativity, quality and excellence.”

The sultry pics were shot by famed photographer Mikael Jansson and styled by his go-to stylist Nina Hallworth, who also works with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The actor, who recently snagged an Oscar nom for his supporting role as Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino film, sported Brioni when he accepted his Golden Globe Award earlier this month.

Decked out in a black tuxedo with a bowtie, Pitt was gracious when making his victory speech, having bested fellow nominees Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes, Al Pacino in The Irishman and Joe Pesci in The Irishman.

“When I was starting out, these names that were just listed, were like gods to me. This is an honor in itself,” Pitt started his acceptance speech, praising his fellow nominees.

“I want to say hi to my folks, because, hey, they’re back in the Ozarks,” Pitt continued.

“I wanted to bring my mom — but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating,” he joked. “And that would just be awkward.”

He also turned his attention to his Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all star, he’s a gent and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you.”

“Still, I would’ve shared the raft,” he added in a winking reference to the undying debate around DiCaprio’s character’s death in Titanic, about the ship door being big enough for him to share with Kate Winslet‘s character.

Earlier this week, Pitt was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actor. He’s previously been nominated for six Academy Awards and has won once — in 2014, when 12 Years a Slave took home the honor of Best Picture.