Brad Pitt Makes Fashion Statement by Rocking a Skirt at Bullet Train Screening

The actor sported a brown knee-length skirt and matching jacket while attending a screening for his upcoming film, Bullet Train, in Berlin on Tuesday

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" Red Carpet Screening at Hotel Adlon on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Brad Pitt is showing off his unique sense of style!

While walking the red carpet in Berlin on Tuesday for a screening of his new film, Bullet Train, the 58-year-old actor struck a pose in his unconventional ensemble, which consisted of a brown, raw-hem knee-length skirt and matching jacket.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum sported a dusty rose shirt underneath his two-piece set, and embellished his look with pendant necklaces, a pair of sunglasses, and black combat boots.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: US actor Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage) Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage

Pitt's skirt also showed off some of his leg tattoos, including what appeared to be a rhinoceros face and a human skull.

According to British Vogue, Pitt once anticipated that men would add skirts to their wardrobe collection while promoting his film Troy in 2004.

"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer," he said at the time, per the outlet. "That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then."

The Academy Award-winning actor was also photographed by famed portrait photographer Mark Seliger in a variety of dresses while appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1999. The photos were shot prior to him and ex Jennifer Aniston tying the knot.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock (13037939i) Brad Pitt, center, arrives for the premiere of the film 'Bullet Train' in Berlin, Germany Bullet Train Premiere, Berlin, Germany - 19 Jul 2022 Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock

Pitt is currently on an international tour to promote his latest film alongside his costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

On Saturday, while the group attended a photocall in Paris, Pitt stepped out in summer attire consisting of a slouchy linen suit in a peachy-keen color and a deep orange T-shirt. He accessorized the ensemble with a gold chain and a pair of yellow sunglasses.

Bullet Train is an action comedy thriller that stars Pitt as an assassin, who, after recovering from a bout of burnout, heads back into duty.