Brad Pitt Explains His Wild New Red Carpet Looks: 'We're Gonna Die so Let's Just Have Some Fun'
Brad Pitt is having some fun with fashion!
The 58-year-old actor has revealed a bold new style on the red carpet for his new film Bullet Train, and on Tuesday he shared why he's now willing to push the fashion envelope further than ever before.
"We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," Pitt told Variety's Marc Malkin when asked why he chose to wear a loose-fitting brown linen skirt last month on a red carpet in Berlin.
According to British Vogue, Pitt also anticipated that men would add skirts to their wardrobe as far back as 2004 while promoting his movie Troy.
"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer," Pitt said at the time, per the outlet. "That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then."
The Academy Award-winning actor was also photographed by famed portrait photographer Mark Seliger in a variety of dresses while appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1999.
Pitt continued to turn heads on the red carpet with his new unique style on Monday at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. While he didn't don a skirt this time, he wore a mint green suit, teal shirt, and yellow-and-red sneakers.
He reiterated his reasoning for his different red carpet looks these days, and told Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, "I mean, we're gonna die so let's just have some fun before we get out."
Pitt is currently on an international tour to promote his latest film alongside his costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.
Bullet Train is an action comedy thriller that stars Pitt as an assassin, who, after recovering from burnout, heads back into duty.