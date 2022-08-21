Brad Pitt Looks Dapper in All Pink at 'Bullet Train' Premiere in South Korea

The Oscar-winning actor has been dressing the part while promoting his new Sony thriller around the world in recent weeks

By
Published on August 21, 2022 03:23 PM
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 19: (L-R) Actors Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the "Bullet Train" premiere at Yongsan CGV on August 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open on August 24, in South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Brad Pitt is embracing his variety sense of style!

While attending the Seoul, South Korea premiere for his latest thriller, Bullet Train, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sported a light pink suit with matching trousers. As he spoke to the audience onstage, Pitt, 58, rocked the outfit over a white T-shirt and completed the bold look with a pair of comfy pink sneakers.

Pitt has been on an international tour in recent weeks to promote his latest film alongside his costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

In Sony's Bullet Train, the actor stars as an assassin who has just recovered from a case of burnout, returning to his high-stakes job with a somewhat misguided sense of confidence about his fitness for duty. The plot follows competing assassins fighting to the death on a high-speed train.

During his press trips, Pitt has also been dressing the part. Last month, he made a fashion statement by rocking a skirt at the screening of the film in Berlin.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 19: Actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> attends the "Bullet Train" premiere at Yongsan CGV on August 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open on August 24, in South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

On the red carpet, he struck a pose in his unconventional ensemble, which consisted of a brown, raw-hem knee-length skirt and matching jacket.

Sporting a dusty rose shirt underneath his two-piece set, Pitt also embellished his look at the time with pendant necklaces, a pair of sunglasses, and black combat boots.

Prior to the appearance in Germany, the actor stepped out in summery orange attire while attending a photocall for Bullet Train in Paris.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 19: Actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> attends the "Bullet Train" premiere at Yongsan CGV on August 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open on August 24, in South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Pitt's take on summer casual at the time included a slouchy linen suit in a peachy-keen color. He completed his outfit with a deep orange T-shirt.

The star also accessorized his look with a gold chain and watch, as well as a pair of yellow sunglasses.

Earlier this month, during his chat with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train, Pitt said he was "hardly" an action star in the action comedy film.

"I'm the buffoon in this film," Pitt joked.

Instead, he gave kudos to director David Leitch, explaining that the 46-yer-old Leitch, "has just got his own vernacular of humor and great action scenes coming from John Wick, Deadpool 2, and now this, and it just [has] that flavor I've never gotten before."

"And it's really, really fun. Because all the fights are based around the humor," Pitt added.

