Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' Press Tour Looks: See All the Photos

The actor has had a blast promoting his new thriller — and is dressing the part, too 

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on August 2, 2022 04:41 PM
01 of 07

Paris, July 16

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 16: Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" Photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly on July 16, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images )
Dominique Charriau/Getty

Brad Pitt has been having a ball while promoting his new film, Bullet Train (out Aug. 5), around the world in recent weeks.

"He feels great about the movie," an insider recently told PEOPLE. "It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging. He loved it."

He's also loved having fun with his fashion on the press tour, calling on designer Haans Nicholas Mott to create some of the looks he's worn while trotting the globe.

Pitt kicked things off in Paris on July 16 in a slouchy peach suit with a complementary v-neck and too-cool shades.

02 of 07

Paris, July 18

Brad Pitt
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

On the blue carpet premiere in Paris two days later, he opted for a similar three-piece set in blue, with sneakers completing the look.

03 of 07

Berlin, July 19

Actor Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" photocall at Akademie der Kuenste on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.
Sebastian Reuter/Getty

It was back to comfort — and pink! — for a rooftop photo call in Germany.

04 of 07

Berlin, July 19

Brad PItt
Gerald Matzka/Getty

The actor made headlines for his choice to wear a skirt to the film's Berlin premiere, later telling reporters of pushing the envelope with fashion, "We're all going to die, so let's mess it up."

05 of 07

London, July 20

Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" Photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on July 20, 2022 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

It was on to a new hue (green!) for the London photo call, where Pitt picked another suit-esque ensemble.

06 of 07

London, July 20

Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" UK Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 20, 2022 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

For the London premiere, the actor went for a more tailored velvet suit and even dress shoes, a first on this press tour.

07 of 07

Los Angeles, August 1

brad pitt
Brad Pitt. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

See the similarities? In L.A. on Aug. 1, Pitt picked a shirt that mirrored the ones he wore to the London and Paris premiere with a suit that echoed some of his previous choices — and bold yellow sneakers to top it all off.

