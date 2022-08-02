People.com Lifestyle Style Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' Press Tour Looks: See All the Photos The actor has had a blast promoting his new thriller — and is dressing the part, too By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 04:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 07 Paris, July 16 Dominique Charriau/Getty Brad Pitt has been having a ball while promoting his new film, Bullet Train (out Aug. 5), around the world in recent weeks. "He feels great about the movie," an insider recently told PEOPLE. "It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging. He loved it." He's also loved having fun with his fashion on the press tour, calling on designer Haans Nicholas Mott to create some of the looks he's worn while trotting the globe. Pitt kicked things off in Paris on July 16 in a slouchy peach suit with a complementary v-neck and too-cool shades. 02 of 07 Paris, July 18 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty On the blue carpet premiere in Paris two days later, he opted for a similar three-piece set in blue, with sneakers completing the look. 03 of 07 Berlin, July 19 Sebastian Reuter/Getty It was back to comfort — and pink! — for a rooftop photo call in Germany. 04 of 07 Berlin, July 19 Gerald Matzka/Getty The actor made headlines for his choice to wear a skirt to the film's Berlin premiere, later telling reporters of pushing the envelope with fashion, "We're all going to die, so let's mess it up." 05 of 07 London, July 20 Gareth Cattermole/Getty It was on to a new hue (green!) for the London photo call, where Pitt picked another suit-esque ensemble. 06 of 07 London, July 20 Samir Hussein/WireImage For the London premiere, the actor went for a more tailored velvet suit and even dress shoes, a first on this press tour. 07 of 07 Los Angeles, August 1 Brad Pitt. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic See the similarities? In L.A. on Aug. 1, Pitt picked a shirt that mirrored the ones he wore to the London and Paris premiere with a suit that echoed some of his previous choices — and bold yellow sneakers to top it all off.