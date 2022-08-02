01 of 07

Paris, July 16

Dominique Charriau/Getty

Brad Pitt has been having a ball while promoting his new film, Bullet Train (out Aug. 5), around the world in recent weeks.

"He feels great about the movie," an insider recently told PEOPLE. "It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging. He loved it."

He's also loved having fun with his fashion on the press tour, calling on designer Haans Nicholas Mott to create some of the looks he's worn while trotting the globe.

Pitt kicked things off in Paris on July 16 in a slouchy peach suit with a complementary v-neck and too-cool shades.