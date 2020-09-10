The Academy Award-winning actor and Brioni brand ambassador stars in the Italian label's Fall/Winter 2020 campaign

Brad Pitt Makes the Case for Dressing Up in Sexy New Brioni Campaign

Brad Pitt is back as America's hot boyfriend. And this time he's delivering his A-list modeling skills for a sexy fashion campaign with Italian menswear label, Brioni.

In honor of the fashion house's 75th anniversary, Pitt, 56, stars in Brioni's Fall/Winter 2020 ads, featuring a series of sultry black-and-white portraits shot by famed photographer Mikael Jansson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dressed in perfectly tailored, timeless pieces from Brioni's collection, the Academy Award-winning actor shows off his personality and effortless, laid-back style as he appears to be staring into our souls.

Image zoom Mikael Jansson

"Record Breaking Heat in #California It’s no #secret. #bradpitt Fall/Winter 2020 @brioni_official," Pitt's stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth wrote on Instagram alongside the sexy images.

Image zoom Mikael Jansson

His stylists also posted a behind-the-scenes look at photoshoot for the campaign shot in black-and-white just like the photographs.

In the video, Pitt is seen standing on the rooftop of a building in Los Angeles admiring the skyline. He walks inside with a Brioni jacket draped over his shoulder, then gets dressed in another look to shoot for the campaign. The actor's seen posing for the camera in a variety of head-to-toe Brioni looks.

"What a view!" the styling duo captioned the video shared on Instagram.

Pitt made his Brioni modeling debut in January when the brand ambassador starred in the label's Spring/Summer 2020 campaign.

Pitt will also release a signature line of exclusive items, including a limited-edition suit and tuxedo featuring a customized label, according to WWD.