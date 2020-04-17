Watch Brad Paisley Dye Wife Kimberly's Roots During Quarantine: 'I'm Scared'

Brad Paisley has a “new gig” — and it’s not music-related.

On Friday, the country crooner’s wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, shared a video of him touching up her roots while self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Brad’s new gig. #quarantinelife #stayhome 👍🏻” she wrote on Instagram.

At the beginning of the clip, Kimberly seems skeptical as she holds up the box dye: “This is what I normally use,” she says. To which the “No I in Beer” singer, 47, jokingly responds, “Oh I had no idea you colored your hair.”

Brad then combines the hair dye and developer in an applicator bottle.

“Alright, let’s see what it looks like,” he says, as his wife mouths the words “I’m scared” to the camera.

“This is going to ruin everything I’ve worked towards in my image,” he quips.

“Thank you for doing this. I love you,” Kimberly says.

“Shut up. No, you don’t. You’re using me for my talents,” Brad jokes, before a photo of the end result flashes across the screen.

Fans and followers seemingly loved the hair transformation video — and its narrator — in the comment section. Well, except for Brad, who wrote, “Someone disable her friggin instagram account.”

“America needs this reality show!!😂” one person said. Another added, “Omg this is cutest!! Brad actually looks like he’s quite good at it! ❤️😂”

“His comments kill me 😂😂” a third Instagram user said of Brad’s funny commentary.

Despite the light-hearted clip, Kimberly and Brad have been serious about social distancing and encouraging their social media followers to do the same — both have posted several videos and photos urging fans to stay home over the past few weeks.

And last month, Brad made headlines when he announced in an Instagram video that his free grocery shop The Store in Nashville will be “mobilizing” to delivery food to the elderly, who are at higher risk of getting sick.

“Well The Store is open, but in light of how time’s have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” Brad explained.

“We’re mobilizing a group of volunteers to deliver one week’s groceries to elderly people that should not be out shopping on their own in these times.”

The star shared that his team has a list of seniors and they will be dropping off supplies they need all while “following all protocol to make sure we’re doing this right.”

As The Store carries out deliveries, the retailer will remain open for customers to shop free produce.

In order to enter, Brad explained in the caption of his post that walk-ins must “bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbors.”

