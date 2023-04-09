Brad Paisley Gives Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley an Easter Manicure — See the Results!

Brad Paisley is a man of many talents, but painting nails may not be one of them!

On Saturday, the country superstar's wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared an Instagram Reel of her husband giving her an Easter-themed manicure to hilarious results.

"Hubby gave me 'Easter nails' 🐣💗😂😬," she wrote the video, set to "Pretty Girls Walk" by Big Boss Vette.

The Reel showed Brad painting orange and yellow designs on the actress' nails, which appeared to have a blush base on them. He alternated patterns between nails, making some dotted and others, striped.

Along the way, there were some missteps, including a moment he dropped nail polish on the wood table. "Oops," Kimberly wrote on the video, as her husband cleaned it up.

In the end, Kimberly didn't appear too please about the final product, making a cringing face as she showed a close-up of her husband's work (her thumb, specifically, had polish on the mantle). "Umm..." she wrote.

"I can do more on the other hand if you want," Brad said, a request she didn't answer.

Brad and Kimberly married in March 2003 and have two sons together: William Huckleberry, born in 2007, and Jasper Warren, born in 2009.

Their decades-long love story began in 1991 — even though they never actually met until 2001. Brad became smitten with Kimberly after watching her as Annie Banks in Father of the Bride. 10 years later, he asked the her to be in his music video, and they began dating soon after.

To celebrate 12 years of marriage, the couple renewed their wedding vows at a friend's house in 2015. The pair marked two decades of marriage in March 2023 with dual Instagram posts.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Rick Diamond/Getty

She opted for video montage featuring photos from their 20 years together, writing in part, "This is 20 years. Oh the places we've been!" In true Brad fashion, the country artist went a more humorous route, sharing a picture of a shirt that read "Love One Woman ... Many Guitars" — captioning it, "Sums it up."

While speaking with PEOPLE in 2021, Kimberly said "focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play" is key to her and Brad's longstanding marriage.

"A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together," added Brad. "That's not the case in our house."