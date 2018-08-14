If there were a Tinder for finding the perfect bra, we’d sign up immediately, because the struggle is real. According to a new survey from Victoria’s Secret, 80 percent of women wear the wrong bra size and that even includes the lingerie brand’s famous models. The retailer released a new video starring its famous faces including Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro and Barbara Palvin, to bring awareness to their Bra Fit Experts across the country and help women find their perfect match. (Catch it above!)



In the clip, Bra Fit Expert Ayana (based at the Victoria’s Secret flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City), fits the different models — who all appear to be wearing the wrong cup size. (Most bra experts at the store have an average of 10 years experience.)

Courtesy Victoria's Secret

What mistakes are most women making? Ayana breaks it down below.

The Problem: Bras are just not comfortable. What’s the secret?

The Solution: The number one mistake women make is wearing an uncomfortable bra. If your bra is uncomfortable, it means it doesn’t fit well. Stop what you are doing and get measured. (There are over 2000 Bra Fit Experts in Victoria’s Secret stores around the world.) They will teach you everything you need to know to find your best-fitting bra. You will leave feeling comfortable, confident and better than ever.

The Problem: The band is too tight or too loose.

The Solution: Wearing a bra with a band too tight or too loose isn’t giving you the support you need or deserve. If you are wearing your bra on the tightest hook, it could be that the band is too big for your frame. 80 percent of a bra’s support comes from the band, not the straps. The band should feel comfortably snug and it shouldn’t lift when you raise your arms. The band should sit level across your back— parallel to floor. A new bra should feel most comfortable on the loosest set of hooks. As the band stretches out over time, tighten the setting. If a favorite bra begins to feel too loose, even on the tightest hooks, it’s time to get a new one. However, some bras fit some women best on the middle or tightest hooks — and that’s okay, too!

The Problem: The cups have gaps or spillage.

The Solution: If you have spillage or gapping at the cups, a Bra Fit Expert can adjust the cup size for you. Cups should fit smoothly with no wrinkles, gaps, squeezing or overflowing. Lean forward when putting on your bra to ensure you are properly positioned in the cups. Cup size is proportionate to band size, so the cup of a 32D is smaller than the cup of a 38D. The Problem: The straps are digging in or fall off your shoulders.

The Solution: Straps should stay put without slipping off or digging into your shoulders. You should be able to comfortably slip your index finger underneath your straps. If the straps are digging in or slipping off, a Bra Fit Expert will get you the right size and style for your body frame.

The Problem: Obsessing on band number and cup size.

The Solution: Wearing a bra too big or too small can make you feel worse than wearing a bra that fits you best. At the end of the day, it is about how you feel in the bra. Don’t think about the number. Think about all of the cute styles and silhouettes you will wear now that you are in your best fitting bra. When you love a bra, buy three: one to wear, one to wash, one to rest. Letting your bra rest a day or two between wearing helps maintain its elasticity. Your body is always changing. Get a bra fitting every six months to ensure you’re wearing your best fit.