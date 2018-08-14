If there were a Tinder for finding the perfect bra, we’d sign up immediately, because the struggle is real. According to a new survey from Victoria’s Secret, 80 percent of women wear the wrong bra size and that even includes the lingerie brand’s famous models. The retailer released a new video starring its famous faces including Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro and Barbara Palvin, to bring awareness to their Bra Fit Experts across the country and help women find their perfect match. (Catch it above!)
In the clip, Bra Fit Expert Ayana (based at the Victoria’s Secret flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City), fits the different models — who all appear to be wearing the wrong cup size. (Most bra experts at the store have an average of 10 years experience.)
What mistakes are most women making? Ayana breaks it down below.
The Problem: Bras are just not comfortable. What’s the secret?
The Solution: The number one mistake women make is wearing an uncomfortable bra. If your bra is uncomfortable, it means it doesn’t fit well. Stop what you are doing and get measured. (There are over 2000 Bra Fit Experts in Victoria’s Secret stores around the world.) They will teach you everything you need to know to find your best-fitting bra. You will leave feeling comfortable, confident and better than ever.
The Solution: If you have spillage or gapping at the cups, a Bra Fit Expert can adjust the cup size for you. Cups should fit smoothly with no wrinkles, gaps, squeezing or overflowing. Lean forward when putting on your bra to ensure you are properly positioned in the cups. Cup size is proportionate to band size, so the cup of a 32D is smaller than the cup of a 38D.