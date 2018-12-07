Fashion Retailer Boohoo Slammed for Trivializing OCD with 'Obsessive Christmas Disorder' Pajamas

boohoo

Boohoo’s new Christmas pajamas are not leaving people feeling very “merry and bright.” The UK-based online fashion retailer is being slammed for trivializing obsessive compulsive disorder with its “Obsessive Christmas Disorder” PJ set.

The PJs feature an oversize T-shirt with the letters “OCD” written in red and green colors and decorated with Rudolph designs, with the term “Obsessive Christmas Disorder” written below it.

Many Twitter users are speaking out against the design, accusing the brand of mocking the serious mental health illness. According to the Mental Health America, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) sufferers have recurrent unwanted thoughts (obsessions) or rituals (compulsions), which they feel they cannot control. 2.2 million adults, or 1.0% of the U.S. population suffers from the illness, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America reports.

The pajama set has been removed from boohoo.com; the brand has yet to reply to PEOPLE’s request to comment.

“Wtf is this @boohoo ??? OCD is already a widely misunderstood mental health issue and you’re adding to the stigma and trivialising it by making it into a “quirky” set of christmas pyjamas??? Care to explain cos I’m really really not understanding what’s funny about this,” one user wrote.

Another user accused the brand of glamorizing the illness.

“@boohoo you seriously think this is acceptable?? you think OCD is a joke? I have OCD and it made me doubt absolutely everything, even my own self, so much so that I tried to kill myself!!! stop 👏🏻 glamorising 👏🏻 mental 👏🏻 illnesses 👏🏻 #boycottboohoo.”

“I find this really appalling first @TKMaxx_UK now @boohoo… This is highly offensive to people who actually suffer with OCD. It’s not some funny little phrase to throw on a tshirt it’s a DISORDER. It’s in the name!”

TK Maxx (TJ Maxx’s British counterpart) also got called out last week for mocking OCD sufferers. The store sold a selection of cookie jars and plates with the message “I have OCD… Obsessive Christmas Disorder” written across them.

Many accused the brand of trivializing the illness as well, and the store removed the product from shelves.