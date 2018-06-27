Boohoo Didn't Photoshop a Model's Stretch Marks and Customers Are Loving It

Now more than ever, fashion brands continue to embrace the body positivity movement by foregoing Photoshop and airbrushing typically used on models. Target has been keeping its swimsuit ads free of reshaping or airbrushing, CVS announced it would no longer retouch photos for its store beauty brands and Aerie’s lingerie ads have been unretouched since 2014. The latest company to ditch Photoshop? The UK-based online retailer, Boohoo.

Although the brand has not officially announced a Photoshop-free initiative, the internet is praising Boohoo for not editing out one of its model’s stretch marks in promotional images on its website. In the photo, the model poses in a yellow bodysuit (available for just $16) with her backside facing the camera, revealing a few stretch marks going down her leg, which shoppers have found refreshing and inspiring.

“I find this so amazing! That even on a massive clothing brand like Boohoo they haven’t photoshopped away the models stretch marks!

💖 This is what girl power is all about! And every woman has imperfections. It shouldn’t be photoshopped away to give unrealistic expectations! Its what makes us who we are! It’s reality,” Boohoo customer Cheryl Adele wrote on a Facebook post which has since gone viral.

Thousands of other women began commenting on Adele’s post to praise the retailer for not choosing to edit out the model’s stretch marks.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea to stop photoshopping these images. Imperfections make us normal more beautiful,” one woman, Jane Maidment, commented on the post.

“Girl power

✌ a standing ovation towards boohoo keeping it real will bring them loyal customers and I’m sure a big following

💜

,” commenter Sarah Jade Anstey wrote.

Another women loved seeing a model with stretch marks just like her own pictured on a retailer’s website. YM McIntosh said, “Omg.. I have this too. I’m not body conscious about these things at all but it’s so refreshing to know that other women have this too.”