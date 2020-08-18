Celebs and Amazon Shoppers Alike Are Fans of This Comfy Bamboo Clothing Brand

From bedding to face masks, bamboo is a popular choice amongst people looking to stay comfortable and cool. The lightweight material is known for its moisture-wicking and silky soft qualities, so it’s no surprise that a bamboo clothing brand is catching the eye of Amazon customers and celebs alike.
Boody EcoWear offers tons of comfy intimates and activewear for men and women made out of bamboo viscose. One of its most popular styles, the Shaper Bra , has not only racked up nearly 700 positive reviews on Amazon, but has been spotted on celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid as well.
The wireless bra comes in six neutral colors and ranges in size from XS to XL. It’s wireless, seamless, and has no clasps or fasteners for optimal comfort. Amazon shoppers rave that it’s smooth, breathable, and so comfy they can wear them to sleep.
“Got to love bamboo clothing — in this case the most comfortable bra ever made in my opinion,” one shopper wrote. “I have even fallen asleep in it because I forget I’m wearing it. Never feels binding, but does the job. Soft, cool, and stays dry by wicking away sweat. No more sweat bumps under my breasts. It’s more comfortable than [going] braless. I own several now and gave away all my other, quote, comfortable bras.”
Boody also has leggings, underwear, and socks in its lineup — the brand confirmed with PEOPLE that Kendall Jenner wore a pair of its socks while skateboarding back in May.
We’re not sure about you, but Boody’s breathable bamboo apparel sounds like a great option to wear from head to toe the rest of the summer.
