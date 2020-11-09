These Fur-Lined Booties Are ‘Winter Weather-Approved’ by Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers — and They’re on Sale

If you’re preparing for a blustery winter by shopping for warm clothing, don’t forget to add protective boots to your list. Keeping your feet warm is just as imperative as bundling up the rest of your body, especially if you’ll be out and about for long periods of time in the snow and sleet. Hunting for quality winter boots can be tedious, yet one affordable pair has a continuing winning stride with hundreds of Amazon shoppers.
The BomKinta Women’s Snow Boots offer style to any outfit while keeping feet warm during the coldest of temperatures. The outer layer of waterproof Oxford cloth efficiently blocks rain and snow from getting inside and can easily be wiped clean when dirty. The interior features a fur-lined, plush material that gives both comfort and support to tired feet during long periods of wear. What’s more, the anti-skid soles protect you from slipping on ice or slush, making the boots suitable for outdoor sports play.
They’ve racked up nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from satisfied customers who have called them “functional, warm, and sturdy,” and “winter weather-approved.” One reviewer even claims the material inside keeps their feet from hurting while standing in a warehouse all day.
Buy It! BomKinta Women’s Snow Boots, $37.99 (was $54.99); amazon.com
“I live in Wisconsin and they have kept my feet warm during the winter months without needing to put on layers upon layers of socks,” wrote another reviewer. “They are very lightweight and comfortable. Goodbye huge boots… these work just as well!”
“While I really love the waterproof feature, the best part is the skid resistance,” shared another. “I am not the most graceful human in the snow and these boots helped me to keep my footing and navigate through four inches of snow and slush with no problems.”
The BomKinta winter booties are available in six different shades with shoe sizes ranging from 5 to 11. They’re on sale for just $38 per pair on Amazon right now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.