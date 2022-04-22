This Barely-There Sweater Style Is Trending in Hollywood — and It's Actually Pretty Genius

While we love our traditional spring layering staples like blazers, leather jackets, and sweatshirts, sweater sleeves offer the unique opportunity to show off more of what's underneath. As in, the teeny, tiny piece isn't overwhelming in the sense that it totally covers up your outfit, like when you're wearing a full sweater, but it still provides warmth where needed (aka, on the arms and shoulders). Plus, bolero sweater shrugs allow you to wear your favorite summer pieces a few weeks, if not months, early, like tank tops and camis.