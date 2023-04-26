Celebrities Who Are Fearless When it Comes to Beauty

01 of 13 Jodie Turner-Smith Getty (4) A true red carpet chameleon, Jodie Turner-Smith rarely is seen in the same look twice, and no one has more fun with hairstyles, color cosmetics or cool finishing touches (those glitter lips!) than she does. Her style mantra — "Vibrant! Vivacious! Joyful!"— absolutely applies to her beauty too.

02 of 13 Florence Pugh Samir Hussein/WireImage For the past year, Florence Pugh's red carpet motto appeared to be "go big or go home," from her statement-making gowns to her ever-more sculptural, head-turning hairstyles (like this one at the BAFTA Awards, which echoed the pleats on her Nina Ricci ensemble).

03 of 13 Lady Gaga Getty (2) As showstopping as her major makeup look was on the Oscars red carpet, it was her beautifully bare face during her performance of "Hold My Hand" during the broadcast that garnered the bulk of the buzz. Makeup artist Sarah Tanno called both looks "risky" and divulged that "for her performance look, she had absolutely nothing on her face ... Gaga wanted it to be as raw and real as possible."

04 of 13 Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/instagram Selena Gomez's message to fans is very simple, and it's one she wishes she could tell her younger self: "Appreciate the face and the body that you have. [You] may not look like everyone else but you are who you are and be proud of that." She developed her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, with that message in mind, and spends as much time sharing photos of herself having fun playing with makeup as she does sharing bare-faced selfies like this one. "What I'm most proud of is the conversation that we've created in the beauty space," Gomez told PEOPLE this month at a press event celebrating the brand's newest launches. "I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone."

06 of 13 Lizzo Lester Cohen/Getty It's "About Damn Time" somebody had as much fun with fashion and beauty as Lizzo (seen here at the Grammys) appears to have on the red carpet, choosing to wear gorgeous gowns that take up space and make her unmissable — and going all-out with her beauty looks to match.

07 of 13 The Bleached Brow Brigade Getty (3) While everyone was panicking about a return to '90s trends bringing a resurgence of overplucked brows, forward-thinking fashionistas including Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Maisie Williams just went and made their arches disappear entirely. These three were just a few of the stars (which also included Janet Jackson, Bella Hadid, Amelia Hamlin, Nicola Peltz, Julia Fox and Jonathan Van Ness) who took a chance on the surprising style.

08 of 13 Doja Cat Getty (6) Not only was Doja Cat happy to start internet discourse with her shape-shifting (and often astonishingly labor-intensive — those are 30,000 Swarovski crystals affixed to her face and body in the top right photo) Paris Fashion Week beauty looks, she was happy to respond to it too. When people criticized her for shaving off her eyebrows, she created a whole look (bottom right) out of false eyelashes.

09 of 13 Dixie D'Amelio Steven Simione/Getty Her long brunette locks were a signature for the TikTok superstar, so it truly was the "moment" she hoping for when she debuted a buzzcut during New York Fashion Week in fall 2022. The "restart" she sought turned out to be totally liberating, allowing her to play with eye-catching looks like this bleached and gelled style she sported at Coachella in April 2023.

10 of 13 Shania Twain Getty (3) Man! We're inspired by this woman. After showing up at one event after another in a series of bright, bold wigs for the last year, Twain revealed that going gray had encouraged her to have more fun with hair color. "As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors,' I might change my hair color every week," Twain, 57, shared. "Why not? I'll have an empty palette. I'm experimenting with that."

11 of 13 Kristen Stewart Andreas Rentz/Getty The actress is the master of making a choppy mullet and red eye makeup look as effortless as a T-shirt and jeans — and inspiring us to try something a little bolder ourselves.

12 of 13 Dove Cameron Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Count on the Schmigadoon star for sexy-with-a-twist makeup moments like these unexpected multicolor face gems seen during Haute Couture week in Paris this January.