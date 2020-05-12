These Stretchy Hair Accessories Double as Face Coverings — and They’re Under $10

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ever since the CDC recommended that all Americans wear a face covering to slow the spread of coronavirus, many brands have stepped up to create reusable cloth masks. You can also DIY one at home using a bandana or old t-shirt — or simply use this versatile hair accessory.

You may have seen Natural Life’s Boho Bandeau at your local gift store before. The popular accessory is known for its colorful designs and multiple uses, from wearing it as a hair band to a bandeau. In fact, there are 11 different ways to wear it, including as a face covering. The stretchy band can be slipped over your head and pulled up to cover your nose and mouth. Alternatively, you can also turn it into a face mask with ear loops by following the CDC’s step-by-step guide.

The accessories usually cost up to $14, but you can snag them for as low as $6 until May 14 during Francesca’s 50-percent-off sitewide sale.

The Boho Bandeaus come in a handful of different patterns and colors like tie dye, florals, and crochet designs. The most loved options among Francesca’s shoppers include the Floral Chevron, Dark Floral Ivy, and Cream Blooms prints.

Francesca’s is also selling t-shirts that show support for frontline heros. For every purchase, the brand will be donating $8 to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund. (These are excluded from the sale.)

