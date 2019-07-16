This Ridiculously Popular Bodycon Dress Is Just $14 for Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

Finding the perfect dress for everyday wear is like finding a needle in a haystack. But, instead of continuing to search and search and search some more, why not turn to more than 2,700 of your online friends online instead?

It seems women the world over are utterly obsessed with this bodycon dress by Tam Ware. And, lucky for you, it’s on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2019, too.

“Hugs in all the right places. Fabric is thicker than expected, so no panty lines! Quite comfortable, too. Unlike a lot of dresses on Amazon, this one looks exactly like the picture,” one of the 5-star reviewers wrote.

Buy It! Tom Ware Sweetheart Short-Sleeve Mini Dress, from $15 (originally $20); amazon.com

“I’m in love. Can’t wait to buy another one. This dress is beautiful and came really fast,” another exclaimed. And one reviewer simply wrote, “All I can say is that it made me feel very pretty.”

Truly, the dress, which is constructed from a blend of stretchable and breathable fabrics, is a fit for everyone. With a hemline that falls just below the knee, the dress manages to be body-hugging and flattering at the same time. Best of all, it’s really easy to care for — just toss the dress right in the laundry and iron it on low when it needs cleaning.

The dress comes in several solid colors, including grey, black, and two shades of pink, along with a number of colorful floral patterns in nearly every color imaginable. Style the dress for work with heels and a few pieces of jewelry, or dress the look down by pairing the dress with flats or crisp white sneakers for a weekend brunch. The dress can also help you seamlessly transition from summer to fall with a denim or leather jacket thrown over it.

Buy It! Tom Ware Sweetheart Short-Sleeve Mini Dress in White Wine, from $14 (originally $17); amazon.com

And, at a price point under $15 for Amazon Prime Day 2019, you could soon be the one writing reviews like this: “Love love love this dress got so many compliments wearing it for a special event. Will definitely be buying the other floral designs soon.”