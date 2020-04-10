Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown Shares Her Tips and Tricks for Looking Good on Zoom Conference Calls

One of the best pros in the beauty industry is sharing what she’s wearing while working from home — it’s not a full face of makeup!

On Friday morning’s episode of Katie Couric’s YouTube series, Katie Asks a Friend, makeup artist Bobbi Brown shared some easy tips and tricks for looking presentable during Zoom conference calls while working from home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I really like a good blushy bronzer,” Brown shared. “Besides that, I am trying so hard to be positive [and] to make my body feel good. We’ve been eating a lot of really, really healthy food,” Brown shared, adding that she’s been relying on CBD gummies to ease stress and anxiety surrounding the virus.

She also has been keeping her hair healthy — and colored. “My suggestion is put on a little bit of oil,” she said in the clip. “I’ve been using this apricot kernel oil on my skin; I use it a little bit in my hair, trying to figure out what to do about the frizzies.”

Brown also endorsed the best-selling Color Wow Root Cover Up, a powder formula that can be brushed directly onto the scalp for natural-looking, temporary results. For the beauty guru, it’s “probably the most important product of this entire stay at home,” because the dark brown powder hides her gray hairs.

Image zoom Bobbi Brown Courtesy Bobbi Brown

Overall, Brown advises people to try to make the most of their time at home. “One thing we always complain about? We never have time. So now there’s a lot of time. Go take a masterclass, go do some push-ups and sit-ups. And if you feel like you’re in a funk, even for a second, call a friend.”

On March 9, Couric announced she would be working from home “to be safe” just days after her friend, Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, tested positive for the virus.

“Just talked to a @CDCgov official who said I’m very low risk given the duration and nature of contact. I will be working from home to be safe and make sure if I’m not feeling well I will go to the doctor. Will keep you posted,” she wrote on Twitter.

Image zoom Katie Couric Jason Decrow

Since then, she’s interviewed celebrity friends, including Brown, Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard about how they’re coping with social distancing, as well as medical experts and heroes on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus. The latter is part of her new project, a series called TIME Reports with Katie Couric: Frontline Heroes.

Couric has also been busy keeping people informed through her daily morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

