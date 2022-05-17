“I’ve always love learning new makeup techniques and I learned one today,” the celebrity makeup artist shared as she applied two heaping scoops of foundation

Bobbi Brown Has the Best Reaction to Influencer Who Went Viral for Negative Jones Road Beauty Review

Bobbi Brown is clapping back!

The star makeup artist — and founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Jones Road — hilariously responded to an influencer's negative review of Jone Road's What The Foundation (WTF) Tinted Moisture Balm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It all started earlier this month when beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury posted a TikTok video — which has garnered more than 1.5 million likes — critiquing the product as she slathers large amounts all over her face with her hands. In the clip, she then tries to smooth the foundation with a beauty blender and brush.

"This smells very strong," Duxbury says. "I'm not sure what to make of this consistency."

"It's going to be a no from me. I really did want to like this though," she adds.

While viewers slammed Duxbury's technique, calling her out for using "way too much product," Brown issued a response of her own via TikTok on Monday.

In the video, Brown, who founded Jones Road in 2020 after leaving her namesake brand, says: "I've always loved learning new makeup techniques and I learned one today."

"I'm not sure if it's going to work, but I'm going to try," Brown continues. Though Brown doesn't name Duxbury, she begins to apply globs of foundation with her fingers — just as the influencer did.

Seemingly shading Duxbury's method, Brown says: "It didn't work."

A rep for Duxbury didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment further.

As of Tuesday, Brown's video racked up more than 600,000 times and received over 100,000 likes.

Brown later shared a video explaining the purpose of the product.

"There seems to be some confusion on what kind of coverage you get from What the Foundation," she says in the follow up video.

"It is a skin-like finish. And it is honestly, a tinted moisture balm but it adds coverage in most places where you need it," Brown says.

The beauty expert then demonstrates how to apply the product with a brush.