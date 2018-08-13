Bobbi Brown's New Matte Lipstick Is on Pre-Sale Today and We Tested Out the Shade Ranges for You

Believe it or not, there is such a thing as the perfect matte lipstick. It’s velvety-yet-hydrating, super-pigmented and lasts for hours. And Bobbi Brown‘s brand new Luxe Matte Lip Color, which contains oil-infused powders, manages to check all of these boxes. The new formula, which comes in 18 shades ranging from nude to burgundy, goes on pre-sale today. And because we can’t resist trying new lipstick, here’s what three PEOPLE staffers thought when they road tested a few shades.

Lindy in "Peach", "Bold Nectar" and "On Fire"

Lindy Segal, style social media editor in "Peach," "Bold Nectar" and "On Fire:" These lipsticks are crazy pigmented—you really only need a swipe or two for full coverage, which I love. Texture-wise, they go on smoothly and feel luxurious, and they last pretty much all day, but they don’t necessarily “stay put;” you’ll see traces of color on coffee cups, straws, etc. I love “Bitten Peach” as an everyday shade, and “On Fire” for nights out — I got a ton of compliments when I wore it.

RELATED: The Best Beauty Product Launches of 2018

Paula in "Mauve Over," "Burnt Cherry" and "Razzberry"

Paula Ngon, publicist in "Mauve Over," "Burnt Cherry" and "Razzberry:" Overall, I really liked these lipsticks. They all went on smooth and lasted throughout most of the day. My favorite shades were Burnt Cherry (middle), which I feel like it looks the most natural and fun against my complexion, along with Razzberry (right), which is fun and flirty. They all went on smooth and didn’t dry out my lips too much — I just added a little balm after a few hours for some extra hydration.

Ariel in "Crown Jewel", "Nude Reality" and "Rebel Rose"

Ariel Nagi, social media editor in "Crown Jewel," "Nude Reality" and "Rebel Rose:" Pinks are usually my thing, and Rebel Rose (right) is just bright enough that I feel I can pull it off during any season, not just summer. I also love Crown Jewel (left), which is so beautiful and I can’t wait to wear it in the fall and winter. I love how smoothly it goes on, and it doesn’t bleed — which is unusual for a dark colored lipstick.