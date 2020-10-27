Bobbi Brown Launches New Makeup Brand Jones Road, 4 Years After Leaving Namesake Label

"What I wanted was the makeup equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products that could be used to nail any look," Bobbi Brown said about her new clean beauty line

Bobbi Brown is back at it!

The iconic makeup artist, who dropped a beauty bombshell when she stepped away from her namesake empire Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in 2016, is returning to the makeup world with the launch of her new, clean cosmetics brand, Jones Road.

Brown's new company was inspired by the idea that "the world doesn't need more beauty products," but in fact, "it needs better beauty products."

"Four years ago, after I left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, one of those questions [I asked myself] was: Why can't I find makeup products that are both clean and high-performance — that don't sacrifice one for the other?" Brown, 63, said on the brand's website.

"Jones Road was born from a search for something that didn't yet exist. Because it didn't exist, I had to create it," she continued. "What I wanted was the makeup equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products that could be used to nail any look, whether it be no-makeup makeup or something with more drama."

The initial curated lineup of products (formulated following the strict E.U. cosmetics standards) includes the glow-boosting Miracle Balm ($38), lash-lifting Mascara ($26) and the high-shine Cool Gloss ($22). Brown is also giving customers a peek at what else is to come from Jones Road in The Start-Up Kit ($68), which previews the Just a Sec Eye Tint in Golden Peach, The Best Eyeshadow in Dark Brown, The Best Pencil in Black and Cool Gloss in Original.

"This is something that I've been thinking about the last couple of years," Brown said during the brand's Instagram Live. (According to the Wall Street Journal, Brown has been wearing a necklace featuring the date her non-compete expires.)

"I created my original brand in the '90s. Things are different today,” Brown said in the brand's press release. "Women shop differently; there is a new definition of what beauty is. Imperfect is beautiful."

When asked by the Wall Street Journal who she had in mind when creating the line, Brown said she was inspired by former creative director of Celine, Phoebe Philo.

“My Ali MacGraw of the ’70s is now Phoebe Philo,” Brown told the outlet. "I wanted Jones Road to be a cross between old Celine and Supreme, which is my aesthetic."

Brown also told Women's Wear Daily that she came to appreciate the less-is-more approach to makeup after she left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics (owned by Estée Lauder Companies) and started to do own glam for public appearances.

“When I was promoting my books as part of the brand, I had stylists and PR people and cars and drivers,” she said. “When I promoted a book after [I left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics], I’d get a blowout from one of those places, and show up in the studio in jeans and sneakers — and me doing my own makeup by the way — and I felt, ‘Wow, this is who I really am.’ I really liked being my simple, normal self."