Shoppers Say These Flattering Tank Tops Are So Comfy, They Wear Them ‘Every Chance’ They Get

It’s without question that Amazon shoppers are skilled at finding hidden gems on the site. From affordable cordless vacuums to supportive and practical sandals, they’re always letting others know about the best under-the-radar goodies. When it comes to wardrobe basics, hundreds of shoppers highly recommend these comfy and flattering tank tops.

The Boao Racerback Tank Tops are best-sellers in both the women’s sports tank tops and women’s workout and training tank tops categories on Amazon. Made from a lightweight cotton-and-spandex fabric blend, the tops come in a pack of four various colors, and are available in sizes small to large. (You can also find them in a three-pack and two-pack.) Shoppers say the tops are “so practical and super cute,” and that they wear them “every chance” they get.

The tank tops have seen a recent spike in sales, so some options may be backordered. If you see a note that the pack you want won’t be in stock until a later date, don’t fret. You can still add it to your cart and purchase — just expect a later shipping date.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Boao Racerback Tank Tops, $28.99; amazon.com

A majority of customers recommend the tank tops for working out due to their comfort and breathability, but many also note that they’re perfect for casual wear or lounging, too. While the tops are cropped, shoppers say they’re more of a long crop versus a “sports bra fit.”

“Initially bought these to wear around the house,” one customer wrote. “I was pleasantly surprised — I liked them so much! They're more of a stretchy workout material [than] cotton. They are a good length to wear with high-waisted pants/leggings and still have a little midriff. Very comfy and good price for the pack. Essentials for any wardrobe.”