‘Every Woman Needs a Pair or Two’ of These $14 Flats That Fit in Your Purse, According to Amazon Shoppers

As anyone who’s ever worn heels knows, there comes a point in the day or night when you just can’t take it anymore. I won’t deny that I’ve been the girl walking barefoot down New York City blocks (don’t judge; this is a safe space) — and these handy flats on Amazon would definitely have prevented several of these (potentially Tetanus-causing) instances.

The Amazon shoppers who have discovered B.M. Choice’s Foldable Ballet Flats claim “every woman needs a pair or two!”. Reviewers say these compact shoes, which fold in half and fit neatly inside their petite carrying case, are “great-quality, soft, comfy, true to size” and “excellent emergency flats.” One five-star reviewer went as far as crediting the footwear with turning her entire night around. When she realized she was wearing shoes that were too loose to walk in at an event, “these slippers saved my evening,” she said. “I had to wear them for four hours … They are nice looking and stretch a little, if you need that.”

Buy It! B.M. Choice Foldable Shoes Travel Ballet Flats with Expandable Tote Bag for High Heels, $11.98-$13.98; amazon.com

Not only are the shoes lightweight and flexible so they’re easy to carry in your handbag (and even small enough to fit in some reviewers’ clutches), their pouch actually unfurls into a tote bag for your heels. This added convenience of not having to carry your heels in your hand also means you won’t risk dropping or scuffing them while trying to juggle all your belongings. The soft, vegan leather material of the foldable ballet flats will be a comfortable reprieve for stiletto-weary feet, and the $12–$14 price tag will bode well for your wallet. Shop the wardrobe essential in black, gold, or silver, and thank your lucky stars you never stepped in anything really gross without them.

