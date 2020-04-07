This Jennifer Lopez-Loved Eyewear Brand Has So Many Blue Light Glasses to Protect Your Eyes

Image zoom PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While the digital world we live in allows for more communication and connection than ever before, spending all day alternating between looking at computer screens, phone screens, and TV screens can take a toll on your health.

In fact, multiple studies show that back-lit screens can be damaging to your eyes and detrimental to your sleep because blue light suppresses melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. While there’s no scientific evidence that blue light should be avoided all of the time, reducing your exposure to it by wearing blue light-blocking glasses (especially right before bed) can help you get a better night’s sleep and protect your eyes from strain.

If you want to give it a try, you can shop plenty of attractive styles from celebrity-loved eyewear brand Privé Revaux. Multiple A-listers — including Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Benson, and Adriana Lima — have created their own collaborations with the affordable brand, many of which include blue-light frames. Other celebs, like Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, have also been spotted wearing trendy Privé Revaux glasses.

Despite its Hollywood fan base, Privé Revaux’s offerings are reasonably priced — styles start at just $30. Keep scrolling to shop some of the brand’s best blue light glasses and take your work-from-home look to the next level.

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Voltaire, $29.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux Reconnect, $29.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux On The Wire, $29.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Prodigy, $29.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Douglas, $29.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Julia by Adriana Lima, $39.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux Unplug, $29.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Angelou, $29.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Thoreau, $29.95; priverevaux.com

Image zoom Priverevaux.com

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Veronica by Dove Cameron, $39.95; priverevaux.com

