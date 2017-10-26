Halloween is just days away and Bloomingdale's is in the spirit of treating you! On top of its Fall Break sale (where you can score a huge selection of chic fashion styles for up to 60 percent off), the retailer is also offering thousands of majorly marked down home goods.

Starting Saturday, October 27, you can save up to 70 percent off (yes, you heard that right!) on kitchenware, bedding, furniture, and tons of other home items — but you’ll have to hurry because these amazing deals only last for one day! So come Sunday, you’ll have to pay full price on items like the cult-favorite Instant Pot, the classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and the insanely plush bedding collection from celeb-loved brand Splendid (for more than half off).

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Lucky for us, Bloomingdale’s is giving us a head start during its Preview Day going on right now, so you can score early access to many of these insane deals. Since you only have 24 hours to shop, we went ahead and picked out seven of the very best deals from the selection of 7,000 items — so all you have to worry about is adding them to your shopping cart. Keep scrolling to snag these amazing sale buys before it’s too late!

Instant Pot

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi Function Cooker, $99.99 (orig. $149.95); bloomingdales.com

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $259.99 (orig. $600); bloomingdales.com

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Round Dutch Oven, $130 (orig. $250); bloomingdales.com

Nespresso Coffee Maker

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Nespresso Citz & Milk Bundle by De’Longhi, $140 (orig. $400); bloomingdales.com

Splendid Bedding

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Splendid Tuscan Stripe Duvet Cover Set in Full/Queen, $141.99 (orig. $284); bloomingdales.com

Fluffy Ottoman

Buy It! Sparrow & Wren Monica Round Ottoman, $273.75 (orig. $365); bloomingdales.com

Tufted Settee

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Sparrow & Wren Amelia Tufted Settee, $847.50 (orig. $1,130); bloomingdales.com

SaveSave