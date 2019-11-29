Practically Everything at Bloomingdale’s Is on Sale — These Are the 16 Styles We’re Shopping

Calling all Bloomingdale’s fans! If you love filling up your big brown shopping bag (online or in stores!) with the season’s hottest styles, then you’re not going to want to miss out on the retailer’s Black Friday Sale going on now through November 30. Besides slashing prices on thousands of coats, dresses, shoes, handbags, and more, Bloomingdale’s is offering shoppers 15 percent off purchases of $100 or more, 20 percent off purchases of $250 or more, and 25 percent off purchases of $400 or more! Yes, this means the more you shop, the more you save, making it the perfect opportunity to cross off everything on your holiday shopping list — all while saving big.

Bloomies fans know that the retailer is all about giving back to its loyal shoppers, so on top of the already incredible deals going on during its Black Friday Sale, Bloomingdale’s Loyallists can also score a $25 reward card for every $100 spent. Not a loyallist yet? You can sign up here. We’re not wasting any time filling up our shopping carts with covetable coats, shoes, handbags, and more — and you shouldn’t either! So get your game face on and scroll down to start shopping our top 16 picks from Bloomingdale’s Black Friday Sale. And be sure to check out the rest of the incredible deals going on at Bloomingdale’s before they end.

Best Dress Deals

Image zoom

Jay Goddfrey Polly Sequined Mini Wrap Dress, $300 at checkout (orig. $375); bloomingdales.com

Ramy Brook Metallic Printed Maxi Dress, $446.25 at checkout (orig. $595); bloomingdales.com

Tory Burch Knit Crepe Dress, $373.50 at checkout (orig. $498); bloomingdales.com

Bardot Cutout Leopard Print Dress, $109.65 at checkout (orig. $129); bloomingdales.com

Best Shoes Deals

Image zoom

Schutz Luna High-Heel Metallic Strappy Sandals, $140.25 at checkout (orig. $165); bloomingdales.com

Kenneth Cole Maisie Block Heel Sandals, $119 at checkout (orig. $140); bloomingdales.com

Sam Edelman Wren High-Heel Booties, $112 (orig. $160); bloomingdales.com

Loeffler Randall Goldy Croc-Embossed Tall Boots, $521.25 at checkout (orig. $695); bloomingdales.com

Best Handbags Deals

Image zoom

Tory Burch Fleming Chain Wallet, $229.60 (orig. $328); bloomingdales.com

Loeffler Randall Mia Beaded Clutch, $165.75 at checkout (orig. $195); bloomingdales.com

See by Chloé Emy Medium Shoulder Bag, $371.25 at checkout (orig. $495); bloomingdales.com

Marc Jacobs The Editor Leather Satchel, $318.75 at checkout (orig. $425); bloomingdales.com

Best Coats Deals

Image zoom