TikTok Users and Amazon Reviewers Think These $26 Shorts Are Dupe for More Expensive Brands

Another customer chimed in, "I saw these on TikTok as a dupe for a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu, but the cut is extremely flattering and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts."