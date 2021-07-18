TikTok Users and Amazon Reviewers Think These $26 Shorts Are Dupe for More Expensive Brands
Bike shorts are no doubt one of summer's hottest staples, but there's a new athletic short that's here to steal the spotlight thanks to TikTok — and they're a nearly perfect dupe for a more expensive pair.
User @sydneymadams posted a video of herself that now has over 1.2 million views wearing white Lululemon Tracker shorts, which cost $58. She then changed into a very similar pair of Blooming Jelly athletic shorts she got on Amazon for just $26.
"I love them," she says, referencing her Lululemon shorts, "but I found an Amazon dupe that are cheaper and higher waisted. Here are the Amazon one's. I think that they are just about as close as you can get to a dupe. I think that they are more flattering because they're so high-waisted, but they still have this zipper [and] still have this like stitching in the back. Amazon baby!"
Several other TikTok users commented that they own the same pair in multiple colors — and they're not the only ones who love them. The Blooming Jelly Shorts have also racked up over 3,300 five-star ratings from Amazon customers.
Made from a quick-dry material that's lightweight and breezy, they're a good versatile short for all your summer activities, like working out, running errands, and lounging around. They have a thick elastic waistband that sits above the hips and a zipper pocket on one side that's convenient for storing smartphones, wallets, or keys. And to ensure everything stays in while on the move, the workout shorts have a built-in underwear liner made from a stretchy spandex-like fabric that keeps the shorts from riding up — a hidden feature that shoppers love.
"These are great high waisted workout shorts," one reviewer wrote. "I have a hard time finding shorts that cover my butt and these cover it perfectly while still being cute. Good quality and they don't ride up."
Another customer chimed in, "I saw these on TikTok as a dupe for a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu, but the cut is extremely flattering and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts."
One shopper even crowned them the "best shorts on Amazon," which is saying a lot since there are over 7,000 search results for "shorts for women" on the retailer's website. The Blooming Jelly shorts come in 20 different colors, including a few fun tie-dye patterns, and are available in sizes XS to 3X. Depending on how you want them to fit, reviewers suggest sizing up for more room in the legs.
Add a pair (or three) of the Blooming Jelly quick-dry shorts to your Amazon cart below.
