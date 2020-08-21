Spa and Beauty Brand Bliss Drops TikTok Star Tony Lopez Following Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Spa and beauty brand Bliss is cutting ties with TikTok star Tony Lopez amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bliss announced in the comment section of a TikTok video that the brand would no longer sponsor Tony, after several users questioned their partnership.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We take these accusations seriously and will not work w/ Tony Lopez going forward. We’re committed to working w/ partners who uphold our brand values,” Bliss wrote, in response to someone who said, “Was gonna buy but then realized you sponsored tony :-{“

Tony has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment about the allegations.

Last month, the 21-year-old TikTok dancer — who boasts 22.2 million followers on the video app and 7.2 million followers on Instagram — was accused of messaging underage girls on social media. The accusations were made in tweets and TikTok videos that have since gone viral, Insider reports.

One tweet shows screenshots of messages said to be between Tony and a 15-year-old girl. Screenshots allegedly showing the social media influencer soliciting nude photos from the girl also surfaced online and were posted on the Instagram drama account TikTokRoom on July 15.

In June, Tony’s 23-year-old brother, TikTok star Ondreaz Lopez (together, the duo are known as the Lopez Brothers online) was accused of sexual assault by a Twitter user who identified themselves as Al.

Al claimed Ondreaz and other members of a dance team he was on had a sleep over before a dance competition in Arizona the next day, according to E! News. Al reportedly alleged that Ondreaz “forced” them to touch his genitals while they were sleeping in the same bed.

"He wouldn't let me pull away until I turned the other way around," Al claimed.

The Twitter user also said that Ondreaz misgendered them in his response, tweeting, "...not only did he use my dead name but he kept on calling me the wrong pronouns. i go by Al, please do not address me by my dead name."

Ondreaz denied the sexual assault allegations in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, claiming that Al “put her [their] legs over mine and buried her [their] face" in his neck. Ondreaz also claimed they "initiated making out."

"We mutually made out for about half an hour, and it felt like things were escalating so I did get on top of her [them],” Ondreaz said in the tweet. “At this point, she [they] then stopped me and said she [they] didn't want to have sex. I was definitely confused, but at no point did she [they] have to force herself [themself] out from under me."

Ondreaz concluded the statement: "I want to finalize all of this with an apology to Alessandra [Al]. Regardless of whatever happened between us that evening, she [them] obviously felt very uncomfortable with it and it was never my intention to hurt her [them] or make her [them] feel the way. CONSENT is so important and no one deserves to have that taken away from them. I encourage everyone and all of my followers to speak up and talk to someone you trust if you're ever involved with someone that makes you feel uncomfortable, pressured or violated."

Tony came to his brother’s defense on Twitter, writing, “Sexual assault is a very serious matter!! This girl [them] that is claiming ondreaz sexually assaulted her is lying. We have friends that know about the situation that even came to me saying she [them] is LYING. I will provide screen shots when I get them.”

Despite the social media allegations, no civil or criminal charges have been brought against either brother.