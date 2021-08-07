This Best-Selling Skort Stays Breathable and Cool on the Hottest Days — and It's Up to 50% Off Right Now

The "cute and functional" skort feels ultra-stretchy thanks to the polyester and spandex fabric blend, making it suitable for a range of activities, including high-intensity workouts. The material stays breathable and cool throughout the duration of wear, which shoppers say is a major bonus for summertime living — many have purchased multiple colors to rotate between during the hottest days of the year. The built-in shorts have a high-waisted elastic band that holds everything in place, and an inseam that's long enough to prevent chafing on the thighs. As an added bonus, the shorts come with two side pockets for your phone, wallet, or keys.