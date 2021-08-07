This Best-Selling Skort Stays Breathable and Cool on the Hottest Days — and It's Up to 50% Off Right Now
It's no secret that wearing a skirt without any coverage underneath can feel uncomfortable — which is likely why skorts are all the rage these days. Not only do they offer both security and support thanks to the double layers, but some flattering and stylish options are versatile enough to play well with the rest of your wardrobe. Just look to the shopper-loved Blevonh Tennis Skirt, which has acquired over 3,400 perfect ratings.
The "cute and functional" skort feels ultra-stretchy thanks to the polyester and spandex fabric blend, making it suitable for a range of activities, including high-intensity workouts. The material stays breathable and cool throughout the duration of wear, which shoppers say is a major bonus for summertime living — many have purchased multiple colors to rotate between during the hottest days of the year. The built-in shorts have a high-waisted elastic band that holds everything in place, and an inseam that's long enough to prevent chafing on the thighs. As an added bonus, the shorts come with two side pockets for your phone, wallet, or keys.
And thanks to a limited-time sale, Amazon shoppers can save up to 50 percent off on the best-selling skort, with prices starting at just $16 each. Discounts vary across color options and sizes, with some selections offering an additional percentage off with the use of on-page coupons.
Buy It! Blevonh Tennis Skirt, $15.73–$22.89 (orig. $24.99–$28.99); amazon.com
According to reviewers, the skort can be run through the wash repeatedly while maintaining its original shape and feel. Other's love that they feel "covered at all times" while wearing it, yet the design doesn't feel "too tight or constricting, like pantyhose would be." While shoppers love that it lives up to its tennis skirt name for matches on the court, many have found additional ways to utilize the support it offers for their day-to-day lives.
"It is downright PERFECT," wrote one customer. "I've had a hard time feeling cute since baby #2, and my dresses don't fit due to a chest increase from nursing. I have lots of tops but no cute skirt bottoms. This is the perfect solution! And if I have to bend down or get on the floor with the kids, I'm covered underneath."
"These skorts are exactly what I was looking for," shared another. "They fit perfectly and they don't flare out (making hips look bigger…who needs THAT?!). They're lightweight so they're perfect to wear in the Arizona summer heat. I'll definitely be getting more in different colors."
The Blevonh Tennis Skirt is available on Amazon with discounts of up to 50 percent off right now. Don't wait — the prices could go back up any second.
- Last Chance! There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Epic Anniversary Sale
- This Best-Selling Skort Stays Breathable and Cool on the Hottest Days — and It's Up to 50% Off Right Now
- 10 Amazon Deals Under $50 to Shop This Weekend
- Even Flight Attendants Swear This $25 Memory Foam Pillow Is the Best for Traveling