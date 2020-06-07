Reviewers Love the Hidden Features in Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Skirt

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon shoppers have found your new go-to skirt for summer. It’s cool, comfortable, and designed to prevent chafing, so it’s no wonder the affordable find has become a top-seller.

While it’s officially Amazon’s best-selling tennis skirt (and its second best-selling athletic skirt overall), shoppers love the Blevonh stretchy skort for wearing beyond the court, too. In fact, owners love the $27 piece for all kinds of activities, like yoga, golf, and jogging as well as running errands or hanging out at home. And for a limited time, select colors are on sale and going for as little as $16.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Blevonh Women’s Athletic Tennis Skirt with Pocket, $15.65–$26.99; amazon.com

The inexpensive find comes in seven versatile colors that all feature built-in anti-chafing shorts and a pocket that can fit your phone, a slim wallet, keys, or other small essentials. The skirt’s high-waisted design and attached mid-thigh shorts offer enough stretch and coverage to ensure you can move freely and comfortably.

As summer weather sets in, it’s no surprise that the lightweight and breathable skirt made its way to the top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart earlier this week. The popular piece has earned tons of five-star reviews from shoppers who recommend it to fellow active ladies as well as anyone looking for something they can throw on when temperatures soar. “I wore it while planting on a 90 degree day and the light material was comfortable and breathable,” one reviewer wrote.

Owners also collectively rave about the convenience of the sleek and discrete under-skirt pocket, which is large enough to house your phone without adding bulk. They call the added feature “amazing” and their “favorite part.”

More Amazon Tennis Skirts

And the sporty skirt options don’t stop there. In fact, there are tons on Amazon that cost about the same as this best-seller and have earned perfect reviews as well. Take your pick and your wardrobe will be ready for the warm weather ahead in no time.