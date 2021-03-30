People Can’t Get Enough of These Cool, Comfy Athletic Shorts for Spring: ‘I Could Live in These’

In the heat of spring and summer, fleece-lined joggers just won't cut it. On days where you're kicking back at home, you'll want to wear breathable athleisure that'll keep you cool and comfy, and these athletic shorts with over 3,700 perfect Amazon ratings will do the trick.
The Blevonh Athletic Shorts are made with a polyester-spandex blend that's moisture-wicking and lightweight. They have a built-in liner, soft elastic waistband, and two side pockets that are each big enough to hold your cell phone. Unlike most running shorts that feature an uncomfortable underwear-like lining underneath, this pair has a long inner layer that's almost as long as the outer material, providing extra coverage and support to avoid riding up or digging in. They measure between 11 and 14 inches long depending on the size to keep everything covered, so you won't have to worry about these shorts being see-through when you squat.
With a stretchy, relaxed fit, these best-selling shorts are great for workouts and lounge sessions alike. They come in 19 colors — including violet, pink, and navy blue — and some of the designs feature adjustable drawstring closures and heathered fabrics. Each pair has an elasticized waistband and sporty stripes down the side.
Amazon shoppers are putting these gym shorts to the test and reporting on how comfortable they are for running, walking, lifting weights, and doing yoga. Even those who claim they "hate exercise" admit they "could live in these shorts all summer."
"I'm particular about my gym shorts," one said. "I hate a tight waistband that smushes my mom hips, a loose waistband that my kids can yank down, shorts that are so baggy that it looks like I have no butt, or are so tight that they give me a constant wedgie. These workout shorts passed all the tests, plus the fabric is soft and the price is affordable."
Others say they measure up to more expensive brands like Lululemon, Nike, and Under Armour. "I ordered three pairs of shorts at the same time: Under Armour, Soffe, and this pair because of the price point," another added. "After getting them all in the mail, I wish I had just ordered three of these because they're ridiculously comfortable!"
The Blevonh Athletic Shorts are available in sizes S to XXXL, with prices ranging from $18 to $34. Order them today on Amazon so when it's too hot for sweats, you'll know exactly what to wear instead.
