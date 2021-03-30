People Can’t Get Enough of These Cool, Comfy Athletic Shorts for Spring: ‘I Could Live in These’

The Blevonh Athletic Shorts are made with a polyester-spandex blend that's moisture-wicking and lightweight. They have a built-in liner, soft elastic waistband, and two side pockets that are each big enough to hold your cell phone. Unlike most running shorts that feature an uncomfortable underwear-like lining underneath, this pair has a long inner layer that's almost as long as the outer material, providing extra coverage and support to avoid riding up or digging in. They measure between 11 and 14 inches long depending on the size to keep everything covered, so you won't have to worry about these shorts being see-through when you squat.