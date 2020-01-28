Amazon Shoppers Can’t Buy Just One of These $20 Tops

amazon

I recently realized there’s one particular clothing design that transcends style genres. It’s frequently incorporated in every kind of lookbook, from bohemian to grunge and renaissance to ’90s. The design — or detailing, really — is button-down fronts.

Whether the buttons are purely decorative oversized statement pieces or functional delicate clasps à la Victorian corsets, the symmetrical touch is a timeless look. And If your closet is currently lacking in the buttoned-up department, Amazon shoppers are here to help.

Image zoom amazon

Buy It! Blencot Women’s Button Down V Neck Blouse, $6.98–$20; amazon.com

Currently the number-one best-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Tanks and Camis category, the stylish Blencot Button Down V Neck Casual Blouse has racked up thousands of rave ratings. It comes in both three-quarter and sleeveless options, so you can wear a version of the top all year round. The tank top style has adjustable straps to cater the length to your preference and bust size.

Five-star reviewers call the fabric “beautiful,” the fit “slimming,” and the shirt a “wardrobe staple.” Other happy shoppers note how versatile the top is for both dressy and casual occasions, and still more share how they layer it with flannels and cardigans for winter or the office (since it’s work-appropriate).

Image zoom amazon

Buy It! Blencot Women’s Button Down V Neck Blouse, $6.98–$20; amazon.com

“I really love these tank tops,” one shopper said. “I purchased a white one, then black, then green, and now the beige and rust tones. I have been wearing them under cardigans and kimonos. I’ve received many compliments. Because there is not a tag in the back, they can be worn with the buttons in the front or in the back to have a smooth front and scooped neck, which I have done several times.”

That shopper isn’t the only one to buy the top in multiples: “I freakin’ love this top,” added another. “I now own it in several colors and have ordered more.”

You can shop the popular shirt in 16 colors and patterns, including floral prints and classic solids, for as little as $6.98. And none of the choices will run you more than $19.99, which is pretty much unheard of from brands that create similar looks, like Anthropologie and Sanctuary.

With this Blencot blouse in your closet, you’ll be equipped with a universal look to wear from work to a night out and everywhere in between.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.