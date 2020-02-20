This Lacy Blouse Just Became Amazon’s Best-Selling New Cami — and It’s Only $19

Image zoom

If you ever need an indicator that spring is knocking on our doors, look no further than Amazon’s best-selling new releases chart. The retailer’s list, which compiles everything new that shoppers are loving, is currently full of tees, tanks, and short-sleeved tops — a clear indication that it’s almost time to retire those heavy winter coats. And at the top of that list is Blencot’s V-Neck Trimmed Lace Camisole, which shoppers have called “perfect.”

This $19 lightweight tank comes in five colors, and reviewers are praising it for being a “great wardrobe staple for layering.” Those who’ve bought it say that Blencot’s cami is “soft and pretty while being sexy,” “great to wear under a sweater in winter and to wear alone in summer,” and “goes with just about anything.”

Buy It! Blencot Women’s V-Neck Lace Trimmed Top in Apricot, $18.99; amazon.com

Blencot’s top, made of a soft and flowy material with lacy features, is so flattering that it can be easily worn from day to night when paired with a blazer, cardigan, or leather jacket (as well as a nice pair of jeans). Tons of shoppers who already own one have purchased multiple, noting its high quality and affordable price.

One reviewer wrote, “Love this blouse! Got it in black for work; it’s perfect under blazers. I’m digging the baby blue and will likely order that too.”

With a 4.3-star rating, it’s clear that shoppers are smitten with this versatile top. It currently stands as Amazon’s best-selling newly released petite cami, and we expect that more and more shoppers will be snapping this up. Grab yours now.

