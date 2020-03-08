Amazon Shoppers Love This $20 Tank Top So Much They’re Buying It in Multiple Colors

Image zoom Amazon

The transitional period from winter to spring makes getting dressed very tricky. Mornings may start off cool, but it can get quite warm by the afternoon. The easiest solution to this fashion dilemma is to wear light layers that you can take off (or put on) throughout your day. And Amazon shoppers seem to have found the perfect layering piece in the Blencot Button Down Tank Top.

Made from a super soft and stretchy polyester-Spandex blend, the cute camisole features adjustable spaghetti straps, buttons down the middle, and a loose, relaxed fit. The wardrobe essential comes in seven solid colors that are super easy to mix and match, and ranges in size from small to XXL.

Customers say the versatile piece makes picking out outfits a breeze since it can be styled in a variety of different ways. While it’s still cold out, pair the cami with a cozy cardigan, jeans, and boots, and once temperatures start to rise, wear it with a cute skirt and sandals.

With details like this, it’s no wonder the flattering top has racked up nearly 1,000 perfect five-star reviews. “Love these so much I now have them in three different colors,” wrote one shopper. “They are loose and a tad long but not sloppy. Thick enough that you can’t see the bralettes I wear underneath, thin enough that they feel flowy.These look good on their own or underneath a jean jacket or sweater. They hold up well in the wash too. Great value for the price!”

“This shirt makes me feel really sexy,” wrote another. “Shows off just enough skin and covers my muffin top. It’s casual enough to wear with sneakers and leggings and dressy enough to wear with jeans and heels for a girls night out. I get so many compliments every time I wear it and I’m planning on buying more!!!”

If you love the look of the Blencot tank but prefer a bit more coverage, it also comes in a long-sleeved version that customers say is just as comfortable and flattering. Perhaps best of all? You can score the popular blouse for as little as $7, depending on what size and style you choose, so you can shop multiple options at once without breaking the bank.

